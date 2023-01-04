Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Short Interest Up 7.0% in December

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the November 30th total of 42,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geospace Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Geospace Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its position in Geospace Technologies by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 33,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Geospace Technologies by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 64,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 18,065 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 78.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 93,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Geospace Technologies alerts:

Geospace Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %

GEOS traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $4.11. 466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,203. Geospace Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Geospace Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $25.87 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Geospace Technologies

(Get Rating)

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.