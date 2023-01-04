Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Short Interest Update

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the November 30th total of 3,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 696,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Genmab A/S

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 49.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 14.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GMAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from 3,450.00 to 3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. AlphaValue raised Genmab A/S to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair began coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Genmab A/S to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genmab A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $632.12.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

About Genmab A/S

NASDAQ GMAB traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $42.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,882. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.78.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Further Reading

