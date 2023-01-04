Genesis Vision Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,332.46 (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $541,778.05 and approximately $2,332.46 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000727 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded up 8.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

