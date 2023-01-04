General Motors (NYSE:GM) Short Interest Update

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,710,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the November 30th total of 18,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of GM stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,645,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,664,838. The company has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.54. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in General Motors by 66.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $998,499,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143,601 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in General Motors by 198.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,456,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $300,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,657 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,897,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $219,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,588,010,000 after buying an additional 4,251,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at $72,013,000. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GM. Bank of America decreased their target price on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

