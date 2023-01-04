Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Purchased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,852 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $15,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Generac during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 552.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 411.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Generac by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $97.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.09. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $347.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $485.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Generac from $150.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.29.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $865,216.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Further Reading

