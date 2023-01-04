GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.34.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on GDS from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. HSBC dropped their target price on GDS from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on GDS from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GDS by 68.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,722,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,914 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,951,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of GDS by 13.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,130,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,111,000 after purchasing an additional 953,820 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of GDS by 511.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 711,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after purchasing an additional 594,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tekne Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GDS by 85.5% in the first quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,918,000 after purchasing an additional 551,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $23.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average is $21.63. GDS has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

