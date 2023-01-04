Gas (GAS) Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Gas (GAS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Gas has a market capitalization of $119.21 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can currently be bought for about $2.02 or 0.00012016 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Gas has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002919 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.73 or 0.00473479 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000192 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.10 or 0.02233379 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,102.14 or 0.30297843 BTC.
Gas Token Profile
Gas launched on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gas is neo.org.
Gas Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.
