Gas (GAS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $119.39 Million

Gas (GAS) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Gas token can currently be purchased for $2.02 or 0.00011997 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gas has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Gas has a total market capitalization of $119.39 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002949 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.00 or 0.00445422 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $375.38 or 0.02229316 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,124.01 or 0.30430795 BTC.
About Gas
Gas was first traded on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Gas Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
