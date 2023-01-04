Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Short Interest Up 9.9% in December

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,339,500 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the November 30th total of 1,219,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 71.3 days.

Ganfeng Lithium Group Price Performance

GNENF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.55. 4,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,547. Ganfeng Lithium Group has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $17.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average is $8.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Ganfeng Lithium Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Ganfeng Lithium Group Company Profile

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; Avalonia project located in Ireland; Qinghai Yiliping lithium salt lake project situated in the Qinghai Province; and Goulamina spodumene ore project located in southern Mali, Africa.

