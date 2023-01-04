G999 (G999) Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last Week

G999 (G999) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last week, G999 has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $6,644.14 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00069843 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00061153 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001118 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00008402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00023818 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003765 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000122 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.