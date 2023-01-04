FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Issued By Zacks Research

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) – Zacks Research upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Associated Banc in a research note issued on Thursday, December 29th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Associated Banc’s current full-year earnings is $2.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Associated Banc Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE ASB opened at $23.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.41. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $340.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Associated Banc

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,660,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,694,000 after purchasing an additional 523,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,302,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,277,000 after purchasing an additional 328,137 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,574,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,335,000 after purchasing an additional 215,603 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 18.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,742,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 7.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,678,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,901,000 after purchasing an additional 180,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 12,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $297,233.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,556.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 10,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $270,023.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,346.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 12,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $297,233.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,556.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,600 shares of company stock worth $859,097 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.