Futu (FUTU) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Futu (NASDAQ: FUTU) in the last few weeks:

1/3/2023 – Futu was downgraded by analysts at CLSA from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

12/30/2022 – Futu was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $59.60.

12/16/2022 – Futu was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $61.00.

12/15/2022 – Futu was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

Futu Price Performance

FUTU stock traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.53. The stock had a trading volume of 288,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.68. Futu Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Futu

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Futu by 596.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Futu by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Holdings Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu Holdings Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.