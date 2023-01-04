Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,400 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the November 30th total of 352,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HTOO has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Fusion Fuel Green from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fusion Fuel Green in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Fusion Fuel Green Price Performance

Shares of Fusion Fuel Green stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.52. 1,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,147. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.82. Fusion Fuel Green has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $10.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green ( NASDAQ:HTOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.28. Equities analysts expect that Fusion Fuel Green will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 6,092.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 87,176 shares during the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC boosted its stake in Fusion Fuel Green by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 2,071,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after acquiring an additional 49,276 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 12.8% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. 35.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

