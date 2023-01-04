Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Shares Down 3%

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC – Get Rating) shares dropped 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$11.82 and last traded at C$11.90. Approximately 71,281 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 140,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FEC. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Frontera Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Frontera Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Frontera Energy Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.29.

About Frontera Energy

Frontera Energy ( TSE:FEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$494.42 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Frontera Energy Co. will post 3.5100002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 35 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, and Peru; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

