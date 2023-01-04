Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Shares Down 3%

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC – Get Rating) shares dropped 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$11.82 and last traded at C$11.90. Approximately 71,281 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 140,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.27.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FEC. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Frontera Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Frontera Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.
Frontera Energy Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.29.
About Frontera Energy
Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 35 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, and Peru; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.
