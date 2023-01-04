Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Short Interest Update

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 618,100 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the November 30th total of 556,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 201,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.21. 3,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,395. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.88. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $31.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.08.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 1.56%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, SVP Helmuth Lutty sold 7,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $200,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $39,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,553.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Helmuth Lutty sold 7,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $200,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,543 shares of company stock valued at $266,663. 36.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

(Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.