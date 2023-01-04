Frax Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Frax has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $8.10 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005921 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Frax has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.15 or 0.00476071 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000191 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $371.98 or 0.02209453 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,128.79 or 0.30463656 BTC.

Frax Token Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,018,393,133 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

