Frax (FRAX) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Frax token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005921 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Frax has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Frax has a total market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $5.92 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Frax Token Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,018,393,133 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

