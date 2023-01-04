Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Short Interest Update

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the November 30th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Franklin Universal Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:FT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.93. The stock had a trading volume of 17,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,396. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $8.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.16.
Franklin Universal Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.104 dividend. This is an increase from Franklin Universal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Universal Trust
About Franklin Universal Trust
Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.
Further Reading
