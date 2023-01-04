Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. decreased its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 3,382.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 78.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

Insider Activity

Franklin Electric Price Performance

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $84,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,165.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

FELE opened at $79.81 on Wednesday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.27 and a twelve month high of $96.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.96.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $551.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.00 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.