Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Short Interest Down 7.8% in December

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the November 30th total of 3,090,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 362,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.
Shares of FBRT traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,923. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.59. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 58.30 and a current ratio of 58.30.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -41.89%.
Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.
Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.
