Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Short Interest Down 7.8% in December

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the November 30th total of 3,090,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 362,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of FBRT traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,923. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.59. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 58.30 and a current ratio of 58.30.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -41.89%.

Institutional Trading of Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBRT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 12.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 766,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,256,000 after purchasing an additional 82,967 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 44.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 32,473 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $479,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

