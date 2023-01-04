Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Short Interest Update

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,800 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the November 30th total of 243,900 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

In other news, Director Michael Mcshane purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.83 per share, with a total value of $74,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,645.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the second quarter worth $281,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $467,000. 37.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.36. The company had a trading volume of 70,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,661. Forum Energy Technologies has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $181.80 million during the quarter.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

