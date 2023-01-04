ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,850,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 7,310,000 shares. Approximately 15.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on FORG shares. Truist Financial lowered ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $23.25 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen downgraded ForgeRock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho cut shares of ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.25 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ForgeRock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.91.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

Insider Transactions at ForgeRock

In other news, CFO Juan P. Fernandez sold 7,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $167,571.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,599 shares in the company, valued at $5,707,524.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ForgeRock news, CRO Peter K. Jr. Angstadt sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $1,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 121,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,529.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Juan P. Fernandez sold 7,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $167,571.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,524.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ForgeRock

ForgeRock Trading Down 1.9 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the first quarter worth $3,932,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the second quarter valued at $3,165,000. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 327.7% during the second quarter. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,567,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ForgeRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FORG stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.33. 1,175,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.60. ForgeRock has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.13. ForgeRock had a negative net margin of 30.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $58.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.98 million. Analysts anticipate that ForgeRock will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ForgeRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.