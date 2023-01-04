Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 37.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FLYW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Flywire from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Flywire from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Flywire from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Flywire from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Flywire Price Performance

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $23.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.91 and a beta of 1.02. Flywire has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.94 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Flywire will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Flywire news, major shareholder Enrique T. Salem sold 96,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $1,971,749.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,645,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,846,907.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 7,500 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $152,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,103.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Enrique T. Salem sold 96,136 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $1,971,749.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,645,388 shares in the company, valued at $238,846,907.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,827,962 shares of company stock worth $39,165,572 in the last ninety days. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 646,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,781,000 after acquiring an additional 62,480 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,082,000 after acquiring an additional 37,622 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

