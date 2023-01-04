Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Short Interest Down 10.6% in December

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,460,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the November 30th total of 18,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days. Currently, 11.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLR. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Fluor by 70.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluor by 91.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fluor by 665.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Fluor in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Fluor in the third quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Fluor stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -71.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.33. Fluor has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $36.06.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.41). Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fluor will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

