FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Short Interest Up 9.1% in December

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,800 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the November 30th total of 184,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLIDF remained flat at $38.09 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.09. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 12-month low of $38.09 and a 12-month high of $38.10.

Get FLSmidth & Co. A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides engineering, equipment, and service solutions for mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North Africa, Russia, Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, subcontinental India, and Australia. The company offers various products, systems, and services, including crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells, automated laboratories, bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.