Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Short Interest Down 7.7% in December

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,040,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the November 30th total of 5,460,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Flowers Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 350.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 28.3% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.54. 12,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,648. Flowers Foods has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.47.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.28%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Further Reading

