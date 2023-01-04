FlatQube (QUBE) Trading Down 5.9% This Week

FlatQube (QUBE) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One FlatQube token can now be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00006238 BTC on exchanges. FlatQube has a market capitalization of $15.77 million and $667.30 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FlatQube has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FlatQube Token Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,949,499 tokens. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 1.06285651 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3,241.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

