Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Short Interest Up 10.1% in December

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the November 30th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 617,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 1,856.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 26,693.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Shares of FVRR traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.14. The company had a trading volume of 20,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,648. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.58. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $26.16 and a fifty-two week high of $109.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $82.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.45 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 32.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

