Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Sells 12,000 Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI trimmed its stake in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 575,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Village Farms International were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFF. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Village Farms International in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the second quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 65.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the first quarter worth $124,000. 14.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Village Farms International Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of VFF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.37. 534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,281. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $7.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Village Farms International ( NASDAQ:VFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $71.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.11 million. Equities research analysts expect that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

VFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Village Farms International from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.81.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

