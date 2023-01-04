Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Has $7.39 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.1% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 34,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.19. 110,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,186,292. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.17. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $60.86 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $153.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

