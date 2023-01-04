Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Has $43.16 Million Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 515,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for approximately 6.2% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $43,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 23.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 35,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 28.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 37,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BX stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $76.62. 35,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,693,227. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $138.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.32 and a 200 day moving average of $91.40.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 101.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Blackstone from $101.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $154,322.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 858,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,912,561.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,545,239 shares of company stock worth $180,710,080. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

