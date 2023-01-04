Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI reduced its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $511.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.45.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $5.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $477.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,790. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $483.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $446.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

