First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Short Interest Update

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the November 30th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of FEI stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $7.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,389. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average is $7.84. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.
