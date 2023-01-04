First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,977,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,894,000 after acquiring an additional 110,712 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,512,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,546,000 after purchasing an additional 268,150 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,244,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,505,000 after purchasing an additional 105,108 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,633,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,235,000 after purchasing an additional 32,569 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,554,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $75.37. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,000. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $84.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.292 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

