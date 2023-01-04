First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,480,000 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the November 30th total of 29,440,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $881,789.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,518.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other First Horizon news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $3,456,015.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 527,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,045,502.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $881,789.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,518.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Horizon Stock Down 0.2 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 15.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 22.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 9.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 195,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 10.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 30,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 292,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Horizon stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $24.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,685,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.93. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average of $23.36.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $875.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.83 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

About First Horizon

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.