First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Jan 4th, 2023

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHNGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,480,000 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the November 30th total of 29,440,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $881,789.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,518.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other First Horizon news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $3,456,015.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 527,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,045,502.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $881,789.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,518.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 15.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 22.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 9.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 195,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 10.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 30,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 292,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of First Horizon stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $24.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,685,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.93. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average of $23.36.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $875.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.83 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

