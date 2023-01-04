First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the November 30th total of 2,050,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 621,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Trading of First American Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 69.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First American Financial by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in First American Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Stock Up 2.1 %

FAF traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.46. The company had a trading volume of 902,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,615. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.38. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $81.54.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 5.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First American Financial will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on FAF. Truist Financial dropped their target price on First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on First American Financial from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Stories

