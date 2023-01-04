Financial Strategies Group Inc. Purchases 3,107 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 10.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 42,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 118.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 222,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 120,643 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 73.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,636,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,991,000 after acquiring an additional 694,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 123.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 40,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 22,277 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MET traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,107,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,943. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 75.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MET shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.