Financial Strategies Group Inc. Buys New Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 480,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,716,000 after acquiring an additional 10,655 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 264,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 21,143 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $29.33. 1,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,119. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.73. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $35.63.

