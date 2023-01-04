Financial Strategies Group Inc. Boosts Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 14.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.7% in the second quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.7% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.7% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total transaction of $3,179,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 329,033 shares in the company, valued at $41,846,416.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,470 shares of company stock worth $11,932,592. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $130.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a PE ratio of 92.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $100.81 and a 1 year high of $134.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 1.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.77.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

