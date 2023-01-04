Financial Review: Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) & INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB)

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Rating) and INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Senti Biosciences and INmune Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senti Biosciences N/A -14.44% -4.66% INmune Bio -7,076.59% -43.02% -34.04%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Senti Biosciences and INmune Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senti Biosciences N/A N/A -$3.86 million N/A N/A INmune Bio $180,000.00 668.99 -$30.34 million ($1.75) -3.83

Risk & Volatility

Senti Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than INmune Bio.

Senti Biosciences has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INmune Bio has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Senti Biosciences and INmune Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senti Biosciences 0 2 2 0 2.50 INmune Bio 0 1 2 0 2.67

Senti Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 558.78%. INmune Bio has a consensus price target of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 113.61%. Given Senti Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Senti Biosciences is more favorable than INmune Bio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.8% of Senti Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of INmune Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 34.2% of INmune Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Senti Biosciences beats INmune Bio on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Senti Biosciences

Senti Biosciences, Inc. operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications. The company product candidates include SENTI-202, a Logic Gated OR+NOT off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed to target and eliminate acute myeloid leukemia cells, while sparing the healthy bone marrow; and SENTI-301, a multi-armed off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. It also develops SENTI-401, a Logic Gated (NOT) off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed to target and eliminate colorectal cancer cells, while sparing healthy cells in the body. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation in their blood; XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; LivNate to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and Quellor for cytokine release syndrome and complications of COVID-19. The company has license agreements with Xencor, Inc.; Immune Ventures, LLC; University of Pittsburg; and University College London. INmune Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

