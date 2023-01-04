Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Short Interest Update

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the November 30th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Finance Of America Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Finance Of America Companies from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $1.75 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Finance Of America Companies Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE FOA opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.75. Finance Of America Companies has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $4.31.

Institutional Trading of Finance Of America Companies

Finance Of America Companies ( NYSE:FOA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Finance Of America Companies had a negative net margin of 61.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Finance Of America Companies will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,024,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 1,031,579 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Finance Of America Companies by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,697,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 54,132 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 16.7% in the third quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 846,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 121,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 35,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 307.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 284,622 shares in the last quarter. 53.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Finance Of America Companies Company Profile

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

