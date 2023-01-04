Fei USD Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005981 BTC on popular exchanges. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $424.71 million and $1.42 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00013368 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00037678 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00039311 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001154 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00019281 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00230205 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

FEI is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.9726064 USD and is down -1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $2,355,358.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

