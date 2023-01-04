FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Short Interest Down 16.7% in December

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 5,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Barclays set a $240.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.84.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX traded up $4.07 on Tuesday, hitting $177.27. 2,193,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,585,295. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.65. FedEx has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $266.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at FedEx

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 26.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 33.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 793,357 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $117,790,000 after acquiring an additional 32,968 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5,110.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 62,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $14,116,000 after acquiring an additional 61,069 shares during the period. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.5% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 33,223 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.