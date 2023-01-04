F3Logic LLC Sells 6,817 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

F3Logic LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,817 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 2.6% of F3Logic LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $140.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.24. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

