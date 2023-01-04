F3Logic LLC Sells 1,986 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

F3Logic LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
IVE opened at $146.67 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $160.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.01.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
