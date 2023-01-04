F3Logic LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

F3Logic LLC lowered its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Plug Power in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Plug Power by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Plug Power by 3,363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Plug Power by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in Plug Power by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.63. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 6.09.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.94 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 107.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLUG shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Plug Power from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.09.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

