F3Logic LLC Purchases 20,103 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 184,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 5.5% of F3Logic LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $26,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of VBR opened at $158.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $183.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.25 and a 200-day moving average of $158.50.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
