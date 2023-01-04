F3Logic LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

F3Logic LLC cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

Dominion Energy stock opened at $62.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.02. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on D. Maxim Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

