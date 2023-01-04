F3Logic LLC Has $909,000 Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,237 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $45,847,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $3,322,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $523,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $2,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $55.90 on Wednesday. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $201.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.29.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.94) to GBX 2,950 ($35.54) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.46) to GBX 2,922 ($35.20) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.27) to GBX 2,987 ($35.99) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,161.63.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

