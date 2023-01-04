F3Logic LLC Decreases Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

F3Logic LLC lowered its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 4.0% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Dollar General by 2.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 51.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 0.5% during the second quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 1.6% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $246.72 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.75. The company has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.39.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

A number of analysts recently commented on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.73.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

